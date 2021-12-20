You can help end COVID global vaccine inequity for only $5

Here’s an opportunity for residents in InMenlo’s coverage area to make a difference for very dollars.

The Go Give One COVID-19 fundraising campaign calls on everyone, everywhere to play their part in helping to vaccinate the world. Created by the WHO Foundation, the money raised goes to an international financing mechanism called Gavi COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC), which buys COVID-19 vaccines for the world, prioritizing those who need them the most in countries that cannot afford them.

This campaign is in response to the growing global vaccine equity gap and many people asking what they can do to help. With a small number of rich countries rolling out the majority of doses, many countries are being left behind and unable to vaccinate their populations. As the quickest route to recovery, people-powered vaccines can pave the way for everyone, everywhere to be vaccinated.

Go Give One is asking individuals to donate $5 for a single vaccine for those in countries who cannot afford them with the goal of getting 50 million people to participate.

Donate today.