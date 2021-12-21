Step indoors at Filoli this holiday season

With rain forecast between now and Christmas — and Filoli outside sold out — it’s a great opportunity to step inside the house at Filoli to see all the indoor decorations.

House hours are 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and reservations are available between now and December 31 except for December 24 and 25.

Buy tickets online.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most toured the house earlier this month.

Filoli is located at 86 Cañada Road, Woodside.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021