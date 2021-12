Explore these holiday dining options at local restaurants

Amici’s: Closed on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day; open regular hours (11:30 am to 9:00 pm) on New Year’s Eve & Day.

Bistro Vida: Open Christmas Eve with a special menu from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, 5:30 to 8:30 pm (reservations required); Closed on Christmas Day; Open New Year’s Eve & Day with a special menu.

British Banker’s Club: Open on Christmas Eve from 4:00 to 8:00 pm; Open on Christmas Day from 2:00 to 9:00 pm with a special menu. Open regular hours on New Year’s Eve & Day.

Cafe Borrone: Closed December 20 through January 4.

Camper: Booked on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day, New Years Eve and New Years Day

Carpaccio: Open Christmas Eve and New Years Eve starting at 5:00 pm; closed on Christmas and New Years Day.

Farmhouse Kitchen: Speical One Night in Thailand New Year’s Eve celebration.

Flea Street: Special holiday menu offered December 24 through December 31; take out and dine in.

Galata Bistro: Open regular hours on Christmas & New Year’s Eve; Open on Christmas & New Year’s Day from 4:30 to 8:00 pm.

La Stanza Cucina Italiana: Open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, New Years Day.

Left Bank: Open on Christmas Eve with special menu from 12:00 to 8:00 pm; Closed on Christmas Day; Open on New Year’s Eve with special menu from 12:00 to 10:30 pm; Open regular hours on New Year’s Day.

Madera: Open on Christmas Eve with a special menu from 5:00 to 10:00 pm; Open on Christmas Day from 3:00 to 9:00 pm; Open regular hours on New Year’s Eve & Day.

Menlo Tavern: Booked on Christmas Eve; Open on Christmas Day from 3:00 to 9:00 pm; Open regular hours on New Year’s Eve & Day.

Oak & Violet: Open on Christmas Eve & Day from 3:oo to 8:00 pm; special New Year’s Eve menu with Frank Sinatra tribute singer, Jeff Wessman, performing.

Roma: Open regular hours (11:00 am to 9:00 pm) on Christmas Eve & Day and New Years Eve & Day.

The Village Bakery: Open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day (booked), New Years Eve and New Years Da.

The Village Pub: Christmas Eve booked; limited availability on New Years Eve serving special menu.

Trellis Restaurant: Open on Christmas Eve & Day from 5 to 8:30 pm; Open on New Years Eve from 5 to 10 pm; Closed on New Years Day.

Yum Cha Palace: Open regular house on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, New Year’s Day

InMenlo file photo of Left Bank (c) 2020