Gray skies overhead with lingering showers in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on December 22, 2021

It’s a good day to be a dog if you like puddles as Yorkshire terrier Maggie does. Lots to explore on Bay Laurel this morning.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s report: “Yesterday, the rain gauge showed 0.35 inches. There was another 0.52″ from midnight to 10:00 am. Combined, that makes for 10.65″ season-to-date.”

We’ll update this report if more measurable rain falls between now and 5:00 pm.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021

