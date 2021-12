Overnight rain continues with morning showers in Menlo Park

Rainfall, heavy at times, added 0.61″ as of 12:45 pm today, according to InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge. That brings the year-to-date total to 11.36″.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured this happy youngster riding in a puddle.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021