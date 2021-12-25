It’s a rainy Christmas Day in Menlo Park

If you were a youngster wanting to ride a new bike or a multi-generational family needing to walk the dog, you had to move quickly in Menlo Park this Christmas Day — what with the fairly steady rain amidst some brief periods of dry weather.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent updated his total for yesterday, Dec. 24, to 0.23″. Today as of 4:15 pm, his digital gauge had measured 0.22″, bringing the year-to-date total to 11.72″.

Last year, only 1.06″ had fallen by December 17 with none for the rest the year. An average rainfall year is about 20″, according to now retired InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ.

The rain drenched Christmas rose was photographed by InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most earlier this week at the Allied Arts.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021