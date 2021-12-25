Luminaries once again line Cotton Street on Christmas Eve

Thanks to the organizing efforts of Jim Schott, luminaries have lined Cotton Street in Menlo Park at least since 2013 [that year was the earliest InMenlo coverage].

There have been years that were dampened by rain and that was a concern yesterday. But the sprinkles stopped by early afternoon, allowing to the luminaries to glow beginning at dusk.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was there to capture the beauty joined by lots of walkers.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021