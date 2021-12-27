Lots of rain makes for a flowing San Francisquito Creek

It seemed all of Menlo — well, at least those in adjacent neighborhoods — had the same idea: Let’s check out how much water is flowing in San Francisquito Creek under the San Mateo pedestrian/bike bridge. The verdict — a lot!

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent updated his tally from yesterday — 0.17″. As of today at 3:30 pm, his gauge showed 0.36″of rain had fallen since midnight, bringing the year to date total to 12.39″.

Last year 1.12″ had fallen as of December 26.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021