Understand what the the statewide composting law means for Menlo Park households

California’s waste law, SB 1383, is a statewide effort to reduce emissions with one of its goals to reduce organic waste 75% by Jan. 1, 2025. Organics and compostable materials placed in landfills break down without oxygen. This creates methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Instead, these materials should be disposed in the organics collection where they can be turned into compost which supports our local agriculture and food cycle.

Recycling food and other organic waste into compost provides a range of environmental benefits, including improving soil health, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, recycling nutrients, and mitigating the impact of droughts.

All Menlo Park single family households are automatically provided curbside organics (compost/green bin) service. If you do not have compost service, please contact Recology at 650-595-3900 to set it up by Jan. 1, 2022.

People in surrounding communities should contact their waste provider.