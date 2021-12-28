Brrr – it’s chilly in Menlo Park today

Rain took second fiddle today to the chilly temperatures in Menlo Park — a high of 49 and low of 39. But take heart it’s suppose to warm up to 51 degrees tomorrow!

Some of us may wish for the low tempts to stay in order to see the rare snowfall here. Your reporter was awakened to a snowy morning in February, 1962, before heading off to Hillview School.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent: “Add just a bit to Monday’s rainfall, making it 0.37″. Today it was more about gray skies than rainfall with only 0.03″ falling by 4:00 pm. That brings the season-to-date to 12.43″.”

Last year on December 28, Dennis reported 0.05″ for a year to date of 1.17”.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021