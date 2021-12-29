Menlo Park Police are participating in the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign

Menlo Park Police remind the public about the importance of being safe and sober when you are driving.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is changing how we celebrate the holidays, the police department is dedicated to keeping the public safe and urges people to stay at home or use a designated sober driver if you plan to drink.

Menlo Park Police Department will continue to have officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs through New Year’s weekend. The enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,

“This year has been challenging and difficult on all of us,” Sergeant Chris Adair said. “The last thing we need is more heartbreak and tragedy. Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone can have a safe holiday season and new year.”

Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs. Do your research and understand how certain drugs you are taking may affect your driving ability.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.