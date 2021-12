Rain continues to fall in Menlo Park through Wednesday

While the forecast is for rain showers through out the day on Wednesday, those who are getting weary of the wet weather can look forward to break in the rain starting tomorrow.

As of 10:30 this morning, InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent had recorded 0.04″ in his digital gauge, bringing the year to date to 12:47″.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021