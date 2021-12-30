Get ready for spring gardening on January 5

Now is the time to start planning your spring planting. In this talk on Wednesday, January 5 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm, you’ll learn about site selection, soil preparation, and the timing for seeds and seedlings. There will also be some recommendations of easy-to-grow plants.

It’s not too soon to think about spring! Our gardening experts will give you tips to follow now, so that you can enjoy the fruits (and vegetables) of your labor come spring.

Menlo Park Library garden talks take place on the first Wednesday of each month.