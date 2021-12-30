Preschoolers can enjoy storytime with Jacksonville Zoo on January 5

For the first time, the Menlo Park Library is taking its virtual storytime to Florida! Educators at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens say they’ll bring our storytime to life with their “Animal Tales” program. After reading a beautiful picture book that follows the incredible journey of one of their animal friends, the zoo teachers promise they’ll introduce us to the hero of the story!

The event takes place from 10:00 to 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 5.

Every Wednesday morning, Tales Online offers a storytime you can enjoy from home (or on the go) with your preschooler. We’ll take virtual trips around the country, meeting guests who read us great stories, and introduce some surprise visitors!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.