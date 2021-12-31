These InMenlo stories drew the most reader interest in 2021

The year 2021 began with tragedy and loss. The tragic accident involving three teens driving down Valpo Hill captured readers attention as did the passing of Kevin Heller in January and then Gary Riekes in March. Those were the most read posts of the year.

A lighter mood fueled readers’ interest in the post about 1956 Thunderbird convertible spotted downtown (pictured right) as did our inquiry about what’s with all the bunnies in Menlo Park.

Readers were curious about the Frank Gehry designed house taking shape in Atherton (pictured top) and wanted to know about the protesters outside Robinhood headquarters along with a commercial being filmed on Ambar Way.

The changing food and restaurant scene was followed by readers, who noted the closure of Ann’s Coffee Shop, the re-opening of Cafe Borrone, the return of Off the Grid food truck market, and the opening of the Bon Marche street market.

Then there’s the feel good story of the year about Riley and TJ at Whole Foods. Read it again to brighten your mood this New Year’s Eve!

Photo of Frank Gehry designed home by Robb Most; photo of T-bird by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021