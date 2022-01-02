Overnight parking enforcement resumes Jan. 3 in Menlo Park

Enforcement of the no overnight parking rule in Menlo Park will resume at 2:00 am, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

The parking of any vehicle is prohibited between the hours of 2:00 and 5:00 am on any residential street, or within 300 feet of any residential area in Menlo Park. The parking ordinance is in effect seven days a week (City observed holidays exempted).

In order to avoid being issued a citation, parked vehicles must have a valid overnight parking permit displayed or a valid DMV issued disabled person placard or disabled person license plates.

Overnight parking permits can be purchased in person or online.

All parked vehicles without a parking permit will receive a courtesy warning followed by a citation.