Curbside holiday tree collection on your regular collection day during January

Menlo Park residents can place their holiday trees next to their green compost cart during the month of January on their regular collection day. Please remember to keep trees out of bike lanes and out of the storm gutter.

Holiday tree composting guidelines:

Trees should be clean of all decorations, such as lights, tinsel, tree stands and nails.

Tree stand must be removed.

Trees may be up to 8 feet in length

Larger trees (beyond 8 feet) should be cut into pieces and placed next to or inside the green compost cart

Flocked trees will be accepted

Apartment managers or owners must call 650-595-3900 to arrange for holiday tree collection for their tenants.

Holiday tree recycling supports the City of Menlo Park’s Climate Action Plan and statewide goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.