Jan Prisco is featured artist in January at Portola Art Gallery

From Bay to Coast: Celebrating Local Beauty — pastel paintings by artist Jan Prisco are featured in January at the Portola Art Gallery. While there will be no formal reception due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Jan will be at the gallery on Saturday, January 15 as well as by appointment.

Living on the San Francisco Peninsula provides Jan with many beautiful locations to paint — from the oak covered hills to the Pacific Ocean — where she strives to represent the power and beauty of her surroundings through her paintings. Jan’s collectors say that her seascapes evoke the feel of the ocean air and the sound of the waves crashing.

In addition to exhibiting her work at the Portola Art Gallery in Menlo Park, Jan has taught pastel painting for over 10 years. She is currently an instructor at the Pacific Art League and has taught plein air workshops for Filoli, Atherton Arts Foundation, and University Art, as well as private lessons. More information about Jan’s work is available on her website.

The Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Road).

“Canada Road Memories (12×16”, pastel) is one of the featured artworks in Jan Prisco’s January exhibit