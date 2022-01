A rainy start to the week in Menlo Park

Rain fell Monday evening in Menlo Park with a bit more falling after midnight today. Reports InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent: “My digital rain gauge recorded 0.08″ on Monday and another 0.03″ from midnight to 8:15 am today. That brings the year to date total to 12.99”.

It rained the first Monday of the new year in 2021, too, but the year to date was a wimpy 1.52″.

Photo of fish in pond at Sharon Park by Robb Most (c) 2022