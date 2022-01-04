House fire on Hermosa Way in Menlo Park on Monday evening

by Linda Hubbard on January 4, 2022

Emails Cotton St. resident Jim Schott:

“A house at 1275 Hermosa Way caught fire before 9:00 pm last night (Monday, January 3). There were a large number of emergency vehicles, firetrucks, police cars, and more. And at one point, it appeared there was a drone flying overhead.

“A neighbor from Rosefield Way mentioned that the fire might be related to the electrical system and charging a Tesla sedan in the garage.

“My family noticed an unusual odor sometime between 7:00 and 8:00 pm. It is not certain this was related, but the odor is similar to the odor at the property as we walked by this morning.”

We are endeavoring to reach a fire department official for comment.

Photos by Jim Schott (c) 2022

