Sidewalk on Sharon Road to move forward with modifications

A raised concrete sidewalk along the north side of Sharon Road from the Alameda de las Pulgas to Altshul Avenue has been approved by the Menlo Park City Council with modifications that include reducing its width from six to five feet and shifting the roadway centerline one foot north from its previously approved design.

The project’s goal is to improve pedestrian safety and the connection to La Entrada Middle School. It also includes a new 15 mile per hour school zone speed limit, which is in effect throughout the city when children are present.

Currently, the shoulder of the roadway is only partially paved and unsuitable for wheelchairs. During winter months, rain creates large puddles that pedestrians try to avoid by stepping into the street.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction bidding in spring 2022. Construction is anticipated to be completed prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022