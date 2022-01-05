Community blood drive in Menlo Park on January 8

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Menlo Park is hosting a community blood drive with Stanford Blood Center from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 8, at 1105 Valparaiso Ave.

Please note that walk-in availability may be limited, so donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting https://stanford.io/3J8OVY6 or by calling (888) 723-7831. Donors will be required to wear a mask.

“Blood donors are essential to the health and safety of our community. You never know when you or someone you know could need blood,“ said Monica Doleshel-Aguirre, Stanford Blood Center Account Manager. “In critical situations, it’s the blood that has already been donated that saves lives at a moment’s notice. That’s why we are asking our community members to step up to come out to this blood drive. In just one hour, you could donate enough blood to help multiple patients at a time they need it most.”

In preparation for their donation, donors are advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID. First time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification. Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a special need for type O blood. O negative donors are universal donors, (meaning anyone can receive O- blood no matter their type,) and O- is often used for trauma and pediatric patients.

As a special thanks for keeping patients a priority, anyone who donates at this drive will be entered to win a two-night stay at one of three California Ritz-Carlton destinations of their choice!