Paint like artist Jacob Lawrence on January 10

by Contributed Content on January 6, 2022

Try your hand at painting like Jacob Lawrence (1917-2000), the artist known for his portrayal of African American life, capturing the shapes and colors of Harlem on Monday, January 10 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Art facilitator Christie Inocencio will provide tips and encouragement during this virtual event. Register via Zoom.

Supplies needed:

  • An example! Print out a Jacob Lawrence painting you would like to try to emulate. One resource is the MOMA website.
  • 1 8×10 canvas
  • 1 paint brush
  • 1-2 strips of mini paint pots (6 colors, approx. 5 ml each). Choose more colors, if you like.

Sources for the art supplies include Michael’s, JOANN Fabric and Crafts and Walmart.

Photo shows people viewing Jacob Lawrence exhibit.

Events
