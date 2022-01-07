Countywide discounted rain barrel pilot program is back; workshop set for January 8

Flows to Bay, in partnership with Rain Water Solutions, has rolled out a limited-time pilot rain barrel program. With this program, San Mateo County residents and businesses can purchase up to two high-quality, 50-gallon rain barrels for a cost of $80 each. Qualifying applicants can also apply for the countywide rebate, which can cover up to 100% of the per-barrel price (pretax). These savings make rain barrels affordable and accessible to everyone in the county. See how much of a rebate you’re eligible for under the rebate program details below.

Note: All purchased rain barrels through this pilot must be picked up during the distribution event taking place 9 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Lyngso Garden Materials in San Carlos. There will not be an alternative pickup date, time or location and rain barrels cannot be shipped to you.

All San Mateo County residents are eligible for the rain barrel rebate. The amount of the rebate is dependent on the total capacity of your rain barrel and whether your water district is a BAWSCA member agency. The rebate is for the amount list below per barrel or the total cost of the rain barrel, excluding tax, whichever is less.

As a reminder, the Ivy rain barrel for this pilot is a 50-gallon capacity. There is a limit of two rebates per single-family residential account or four rebates per multifamily resident or commercial account.

Rain barrel demonstration and hands-on installation workshop on Jan. 8

Join us for a free rain barrel workshop sponsored by Flows to Bay, the San Mateo Countywide Water Pollution Prevention Program.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

9:00 am

Redwood High School

1968 Old County Road

Redwood City, CA 94063

Learn the benefits of rain barrels with a pro and take part in an actual installation happening on the campus of Redwood High School. Who knows—you may be inspired to install your own rain barrel at home. All ages are welcome to participate in the learning and the fun!

The workshop will feature:

Discussion of the San Mateo County rain barrel rebate program

Hands-on instruction and installation of 660-gallon barrel from a pro

Giveaways

Space is limited, so register today! All participants must wear a mask while on school grounds. Please come dressed and prepared for being outdoors!

From Menlo Updates; used with permission