Discuss A Tale of the Time Being on January 11

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 7:15 to 8:30 pm, join the Menlo Park Library to discuss the unforgettable novel A Tale for the Time Being from author Ruth Ozeki. Her bestselling work was shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

Ruth Ozeki is a novelist, filmmaker and Zen Buddhist priest, whose books have garnered international acclaim for their ability to integrate issues of science, technology, religion, environmental politics, and global pop culture into unique, hybrid, narrative forms. Ozeki splits her time between Western Massachusetts, New York City and British Columbia, Canada. She currently teaches creative writing at Smith College.

The Menlo Park Library Fiction Book Group meets on the second Tuesday of each month.