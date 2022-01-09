Spotted: Chalk drawing at Oak Knoll School to get the year off to a good start
Oak Knoll students returning to classes last week were greeted by this cheery chalk drawing promising anything is possible in 2022.
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022
