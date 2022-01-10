Crystal Byrd Farmer talks about diversity on January 12

On Wednesday, January 12, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, Crystal Byrd Farmer offers no-nonsense advice for all well-meaning people leading progressive organizations who acknowledge the need for diversity but don’t know where to start.

With a blunt style that pulls no punches, the author tells it how it is, calling out tokenism, while extending a hand to help organizations make real transformative change toward diversity and inclusion.

Register via Zoom.

Crystal Byrd Farmer is an engineer turned educator from Gastonia, North Carolina. She is an organizer and speaker about intentional communities, self-directed education and polyamory. She is passionate about encouraging people to change their perspectives on diversity, relationships and the world.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.