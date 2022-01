Spotted: 15mph speed zone signs near Oak Knoll school

Announced last May, 15mph speed zone signs were finally installed in a number of places near Oak Knoll School the last day of 2021. Why the delay — or if they’ve been installed earlier at other schools — remains a mystery to this reporter, who has inquired via a number of sources. The reduced speed is when children are present, coming and going from school.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021