Town of Woodside changes how members of Town Council are elected

The Town of Woodside is making a change in how voters elect its Town Council. Beginning in 2022, voters will vote for one Town Council Member who lives in their district. This will replace the current system of “from-district” elections in which voters townwide have the ability to vote for all Council Members.

The Town Council will also consider whether seven or five Council districts best serves the Town.

How to participate?

Share your specific thoughts, draw a map, or attend an upcoming workshop to get involved.

Submit written testimony about the process or a specific map.

Click here to see the calendar of workshops and public hearings at which you can speak about the process or a specific map.

Click here for information on drawing and submitting maps.

At the hearings and workshops:

-Share your story

-Define your neighborhood or community of interest

-Explain why districting is relevant to your community

-Get the tools you need to draw a map of one district or of all districts

-Share your opinions of the draft maps

-Talk to your neighbors and local organizations