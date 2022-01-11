Next Independent Redistricting Commission meeting is via Zoom on January 13

by Linda Hubbard on January 11, 2022

Join Menlo Park’s Independent Redistricting Commission for Zoom meeting  on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 6:00 pm

Every 10 years, local governments use new data from the Census to redraw their district lines to reflect how local populations have changed. State law requires cities and counties to engage communities in the redistricting process by holding public hearings and doing public outreach.

The primary goal when developing election districts is to draw lines that respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements.

Join via Zoom (when available) and view agenda.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search