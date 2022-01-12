“Code Red for Humanity: What Municipalities Can Do” is climate webinar topic on January 14

Environmental organization Acterra invites local elected officials and their concerned constituents to participate in “Code Red for Humanity: What Municipalities Can Do,” a webinar focused on the actions that Bay Area policy makers and residents can take in response to our global climate emergency. The free 90-minute event will take place on January 14, 2022 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm (Pacific Standard Time) via Zoom. Register online.

The webinar will focus on strategies to decarbonize buildings and transportation, which together account for approximately 80% of greenhouse gas emissions from Bay Area cities. Five invited speakers will provide the scientific context of the climate crisis and discuss viable solutions that are available at the local level, at scales that are politically and economically relevant for Bay Area municipalities.

“With UN Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres warning that the latest IPCC report is a ‘Code Red for Humanity,’ it is time for all of us to embrace innovative solutions,” said California State Senator Josh Becker, one of the event’s guest speakers. “Cities and counties have a unique catalyzing role to play in reducing the worst effects of climate change. I’m pleased to join this expert panel and invite Bay Area elected officials to attend this virtual event and participate in the discussion of ideas that could be equitably applied in their communities.”

Acterra, a San Francisco Bay Area nonprofit, has made climate change education and advocacy the focus of its work for the past few decades. With “Code Red for Humanity,” the nonprofit’s goal is to educate elected officials about the known impacts of climate change on communities, the range of tools and solutions that can be implemented today, and provide some direction for municipalities to set sound local climate policy to mitigate the worst effects of climate change.