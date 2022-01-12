Town of Atherton seeks residents’ opinions about gas-powered garden equipment

The Town of Atherton is considering amendments to its restrictions on the use of small gas-powered garden equipment. This equipment includes leaf-blowers, outdoor vacuums, power lawn mowers, power washers, hedge trimmers, Roto-tillers, and other small equipment used in the general maintenance of landscaped areas. Proposed amendments include;

Gas-powered garden equipment would only be permissible Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. The use of gas-powered garden equipment would be prohibited on the weekends.

In addition to Monday through Friday hours, electrically powered garden equipment could be used Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 3 pm.

Gas-powered garden equipment would be prohibited on any Spare the Air Day as declared by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The District uses the U.S. EPA’s Air Quality Index (AQI) and declares a Spare the Air Day when the AQI is above 100.

2-Stroke gas-powered leaf blowers would be prohibited in Atherton after January 1, 2023.

These restrictions would apply to all properties in Atherton — residential, educational, open space, and governmental.

A Public Hearing is scheduled for February 16, 2022, City Council Meeting. A link to the Council Agenda packets can be found HERE.

The Town has set up an online Poll to assist with gathering feedback on the proposed changes. Please visit the Poll HERE.