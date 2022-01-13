City of Menlo Park encourages online services and appointments

In recognition of the continued spike in COVID-19 cases countywide, the City of Menlo Park wants to remind our community of the many services which can be accessed online rather than in person. In person services require advance appointments.

Through the city website, municipal water service accounts and businesses licenses can be managed, building permit applications can be submitted, building inspections can be scheduled, file a police report and more.

To help slow the spread, we encourage the community to utilize our online services and strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated/boosted and get tested as needed.

Please note that all individuals – employees and visitors – must wear a mask indoors in all city facilities, regardless of vaccination status consistent with state and county health officer orders. We continue to monitor health advisories and make adjustments as needed to provide the best service and health standards for employees and residents.

Upon arrival, all visitors will be asked to follow health protocols to help keep everyone safe and healthy:

Do not visit city facilities if you are sick or have symptoms

Visitors are required to check in with the reception desk at the City Hall lobby south entrance

Face coverings will be required for all in person appointments at all times

Physical distancing will be maintained between you and others when inside city facilities

Visitors should arrive no earlier than five minutes before their scheduled appointment

For questions on city services, you can call 650-330-6600, text 650-679-7022 or ask a general question on our website. If you would like to request an appointment, please use our online form.