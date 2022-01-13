Music with Nathalia set for January 18

Children and their families love interacting with Nathalia, during her interactive, bilingual music class! The next class is on Tuesday, January 18, from 10:00 to 10:30 am. Register via Zoom.

Nathalia is originally from Barranquilla, Colombia, and has a background as a music therapist and early childhood music educator — but children just know that they love singing and dancing along with her to favorite songs and original compositions.

Preschool/Toddler Tuesday takes place each week, bringing musical visitor and other fun and educational sessions for little learners and their grown-ups.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.