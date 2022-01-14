Heart Radical: A Mixed-Race Chinese American Woman’s Journey is topic on January 18

Meet Anne Liu Kellor, author of the acclaimed book Heart Radical: A Search for Language, Love and Belonging on Tuesday, January 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Kellor wanted to understand how her path was tied to her mother tongue. As a young, multiracial, American woman, she traveled through China, the country of her mother’s birth. Along the way, Kellor tried on different roles—seeker, teacher, student, girlfriend, artist and daughter—continually asking herself: “Why am I called to make this journey?”

Kellor says, “my writing examines my many layers of identity and inherited legacies of silence, secrecy and shame. Questions around race, belonging, uncertainty, complexity, paradox, impermanence, self-compassion and love also fuel my work.”

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.