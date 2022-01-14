Three residential burglaries take place in Atherton on Thursday

On Thursday, January 13, three residential burglaries occurred between 6:45 and 8:00 pm in Atherton. Two burglaries occurred on Valley Rd. and one occurred in the unit block of Selby Ln.

All three burglaries involved rear door window breaks to gain entry in the homes. At this time there are no suspects, and it is unknown what was taken from each residence. The Atherton Police Department is still investigating all three incidents.

If you saw anything or have video footage around the timeframe provided, please call the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-650..