Tsunami in Menlo Park? So warns the National Weather Service

I begin each day looking at Accuweather’s forecast on my iPad using Menlo Park as my location. Imagine my surprise to read this this morning:

Tsunami Advisory: Start 4:53 am; end 11:02 am on Saturday, January 15.

It went on to say: “The Tsunami advisory remains in effect for the coastal areas of California Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska from the Cal./Mexico Border to Attu, Alaska.

“If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of the harbors and marinas.

The NWS asked that people living inland not go “looking for the tsunami.” Seems sensible enough.

All of this Saturday morning excitement due to the eruption of an undersea volcano and subsequent earthquake on January 14 near the Tonga Islands.

And ok, I knew Menlo Park wasn’t really in danger of being covered with water!

Image: United State Geological Survey