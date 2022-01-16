Gorgeous sunset followed by overnight rain in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on January 16, 2022

Longtime InMenlo contributing photographer Betsy Sergeant Snow has enjoyed spending the three day weekend photographing what have been spectacular sunsets the past few days.

The photo above was taken last night at the juncture of Highway 35 at 92.

This morning, locals woke up to damp streets — a bit of a surprise. InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge recorded 0.01″, bringing the year to date to 13.01″

Last year at this time the rainfall year had yielded just 1.52″.

Photo by Betsy Sergeant Snow (c) 2022

