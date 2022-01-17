Gallery of cute kids seen around town – sure to bring a smile

With InMenlo going on hiatus for a couple of weeks, we asked contributing photographer Robb Most to pull together some of his favorite photos of local youngsters.

When you see pumpkins, it’s sure to have been snapped at the annual Webb Ranch pumpkin patch.

Other photos include the downtown block party, Summerfest (above) — (remember those days?).

And a youngster trying to get a better look during the model railway’s holiday train show.

Finally (below) a boy taking part in Halloween Hoopla. Oh my goodness, the fun we had. Let’s hope for a turn for the better in 2022!

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2022 but from a number of years going back to 2017.