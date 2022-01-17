Tales Online: Storytime with the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium on January 19

by Contributed Content on January 17, 2022

For the first time, the Menlo Park Library is taking a virtual trip to Dubuque, Iowa, where educators at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will share their Critter Chronicles program!

On Wednesday, January 19 at 10:00 am, zoo teachers will read a story about one of their animal ambassadors, before giving us a chance to meet them up close! Register online.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

