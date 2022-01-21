Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Group will discuss A Wrinkle in Time on January 24

by Contributed Content on January 21, 2022

This month Menlo Park Library’s Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Group will discuss A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle’s classic novel that has been a gateway to science fiction for generations of children. The discussion takes place on Monday, January 24, from 7:15 to 8:30 pm. Register online.

In this Newberry award-winning book, Meg Murry and her friends become involved with unearthly strangers and a search for Meg’s father, who has disappeared while engaged in secret work for the government.

Madeleine L’Engle (1945-2007) published her first novel, The Small Rain, in 1945. Four years later, she published her first children’s book, And Both Were Young. After struggling for several years, L’Engle began a series of juvenile fictional works about the Austin family with the 1960s Meet the Austins. Two years later, she earned acclaim for A Wrinkle in Time, introducing a group of young children who engage in a cosmic battle against a great evil that abhors individuality; it spawned four sequels, as well as a 2018 big screen adaptation. L’Engle also wrote several books of fiction and poetry for adults.

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Group meets on the fourth Monday of each month.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search