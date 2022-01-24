Steps to finding the ideal college is Parent Education topic on January 26

After spending years as an Ivy League college admissions director, Becky Munsterer Sabky had seen it all. The perfect grades, the perfect scores, and the perfect extracurriculars.

Valedictorians were knocking at the gate, but Becky realized that in their quest for admission many of these students were missing something. Their transcripts were golden, their interviews polished, but they weren’t applying for college, they were competing for it — and in the end they didn’t know what prize they were really striving for.

In Valedictorians at the Gate, Sabky looks beyond the smoke and mirrors of the college admission gauntlet and places the power firmly where it should be: in the hands of the students themselves. Her presentation takes place on Wednesday, January 26, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

Becky Sabky is a former director of international admissions at Dartmouth College. Based in Vermont, she is also an award-winning newspaper columnist and the author of a children’s books series entitled The Little Rippers.

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is sponsored by Sequoia Union High School District, San Mateo Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, Peninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture.

Questions? Contact Charlene Margot, MA, Co-Founder and CEO, The Parent Venture, at cmargot@parentventure.org. The Parent Education Series is a program of The Parent Venture, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.