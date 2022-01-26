It’s about fungi and banana slugs at Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve

by Linda Hubbard on January 26, 2022

Last month, photographer Frances Freyberg focused on what’s on the ground at Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve, not what’s above, resulting in what we think are some great photos.

Part of the MidPeninsula Regional Open Space District, Purisima Creek is located on the western slopes of the Santa Cruz Mountains overlooking Half Moon Bay. The centerpiece of this 5,412-acre preserve is Purisima Creek Canyon.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c) 2022

