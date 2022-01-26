Next USGS virtual public lecture is on January 27

Species Here, Species There, Species, Species Everywhere – Why do Species live where they do? by Thomas Edwards, USGS Utah Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit (Retired) is the topic of the next USGS virtual public lecture on Thursday, January 27, at 6:00 pm.

Before clicking on the live stream link provided below, please make sure you read these tips on how to watch on your desktop or mobile device.