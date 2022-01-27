Another residential burglary in Atherton — 7th of the year

On January 26, 2022, between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm, a burglary occurred in the unit block of Cebalo Lane in Atherton. The suspect slid a window open and entered the structure through the window. Once inside the structure, the suspect took two bicycles, a laptop, and other miscellaneous items.

According to Atherton police chief Steven D McCulley (pictured right), the absolute best way to prevent becoming a victim of burglary is to properly protect your home and your valuables. You can greatly assist Atherton police department’s crime prevention efforts by doing the following:

1. Keep all doors and windows locked, even when you are home.

2. When you are not home, making it appear that someone is home by keeping lights on, installing light timers, leaving on the TV or a radio.

3. Install exterior lighting.

4. Do not keep valuables in your master bedroom as this area is a common target of burglars.

5. Keep valuables well-hidden and consider using a safe bolted to the floor and/or wall.

6. Keep valuables out of your car and lock your car doors.

7. Install an alarm system and security cameras (strongly consider having your alarm system monitored for free by our PD Dispatch Center by calling 650-688-6500).

8. Schedule a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) review of your home by, one of our specially trained CPTED officers, by calling us at 650-688-6500.