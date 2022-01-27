Free N95 masks at participating pharmacies in California
Federal officials are working with CVS, Costco, Walgreens, and more to bring free N95 masks in varying sizes to stores in California this week. Here is a list of participating pharmacies:
-Albertsons Companies, Inc. (including Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaw’s, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Lucky’s, Pak n Save, Sav-On)
-Costco Wholesale Corp.
-CPESN USA, LLC
-CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s)
-GeriMed (long-term care and retail pharmacies)
-Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), Elevate Provider Network
-Health Mart Pharmacies
-Innovatix (long-term care pharmacies)
-LeaderNET and The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs
-Managed Health Care Associates (retail and long-term care pharmacies)
-Rite Aid Corp.
-The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market, QFC)
-Topco Associates, LLC (including Acme Fresh Markets, Associated Food Stores, Bashas, Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Coborn’s Pharmacy, Cash Wise Pharmacy, MarketPlace Pharmacy, Giant Eagle, Hartig Drug Company, King Kullen, Food City Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy, Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Pharmacies, Save Mart Pharmacies, Lucky Pharmacies, SpartanNash, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Inc.)
-Walgreens (including Duane Reade)
-Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club)
Kylee January 27, 2022 at 2:57 pm
Are these available anywhere near Menlo Park right now?