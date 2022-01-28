Tales Online: Storytime with Lee Richardson Zoo set for February 2

This time, storytime is Zooming into Lee Richardson Zoo at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 2, where educators will bring the story of Juma the Giraffe alive for you and your little learner. Register via Zoom.

Every Wednesday morning, Tales Online brings you a storytime you can enjoy from home (or on the go) with your preschooler. We’ll take virtual trips around the country, meeting guests who read us great stories, and introduce some surprise visitors!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.