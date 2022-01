Learn how to start your garden from seed on February 2

Yes, you can successfully start your spring crops from seed — and this month, our gardening experts will tell you how on Wednesday, February 2 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

Learn how to start seeds now for spring planting. Our experts will focus on which plants are easiest to germinate, and will give you the tips and tricks you need to get started.

Garden Talks take place on the first Wednesday of each month.