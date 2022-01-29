Message from the Chief of Police on Atherton residential burglaries

During the month of January 2022, we have experienced eight residential burglaries throughout Atherton. In 2021, our officers investigated 28 residential burglaries and made two arrests of burglary suspects. During the last five years (2016 to 2021), we investigated an average of about two burglaries per month and two burglary suspect arrests per year.

Of the eight burglaries this month, we suspect six were committed by organized Chilean gang members operating out of the Los Angeles area. Of the 28 burglaries that occurred in 2021, we have linked six to Chilean gang members. Chilean gang member burglaries have been a problem throughout San Mateo County and nationwide. More details are available online here.

In an effort to ensure transparent information about the burglaries in Atherton, I wanted to share what your police department team is doing to combat this problem. To date we are taking these steps:

● Hosting a Community Safety/Crime Prevention Zoom meeting on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

● Asking residents to host police department Neighborhood Watch/Crime Prevention meetings. If you are interested in hosting a meeting, please email me at SMcCulley@ci.atherton.ca.us.

● Coordination with the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center (NCRIC) on tracking of and information on organized burglary rings.

● Working with the San Mateo County Police Chiefs and Sherriff Association to leverage the use of existing crime task forces for burglary suppression.

● Collaboration the Sheriff’s Office, Redwood City PD, Menlo Park PD, and East Palo Alto PD on all burglary cases in our area.

● Continued coordination with FBI on the Chilean gangs.

● Increased use of special deployment teams as burglary suppression teams.