Meta opens new public park adjacent to its west campus

On Saturday, January 29, Meta (formerly Facebook) opened Meta Park, a 2.2-acre public park adjacent to the Menlo Park Meta west campus. The park includes a large plaza space with benches, public art, a sloped grass lawn, multiple walking paths, and a pedestrian and bicycle bridge connecting the Belle Haven neighborhood with the Bay Trail and nearby Bedwell Bayfront Park.

“It is wonderful to have more open space available to the community, with an educational component,” said Cecilia Taylor, Menlo Park City Council member who represents the Belle Haven neighborhood. “Now more than ever our health and wellness must have clean air and exercise.”

The pedestrian and bicycle bridge, which is 1026’ long, 36’ tall, and 18’ wide, is a playful extension of the park design. It was was designed by Frank Gehry Architects.

Photos by Gregory Rice/Agencyroad via Meta